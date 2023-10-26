HamberMenu
Arrangements in place for Salem Kottai Mariamman Temple kumbabishekam today

October 26, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Rituals being performed at Salem Kottai Mariamman Temple on Thursday evening ahead of Kumbabishekam.

Rituals being performed at Salem Kottai Mariamman Temple on Thursday evening ahead of Kumbabishekam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district administration has declared a local holiday on October 27 for the Kottai Mariamman Temple kumbabishekam (consecration), and the city police have made elaborates arrangements, including traffic diversions in the locality.

The kumbabishekam is to be held at the 850-year-old temple on Friday. The renovation works at the temple started in 2016 and were completed recently.

Kumbhabishekam performed in 1,044 temples under the DMK regime, says Minister in Salem
Rituals being performed at Salem Kottai Mariamman Temple on Thursday evening ahead of kumbabishekam.

Rituals being performed at Salem Kottai Mariamman Temple on Thursday evening ahead of kumbabishekam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As more than one lakh devotees are expected to participate in the kumbabishekam, the Salem City Police have made arrangements considering the safety of devotees, and police personnel are deployed in and around the temple from Thursday.

City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari said that on Friday, vehicles heading to Salem Old Bus Stand from Ammapet via Pattai Kovil would not be permitted to use the route. They had to reach the bus stand via Kamala Hospital Junction, Town Railway Station, Mulluvadi Gate, Salem Collectorate, Corporation Office, and Apsara Theatre Road.

Vehicles heading to Old Bus Stand from Yercaud Foothills-Kannankurichi-Hasthampatti and Pal Market-Government Hospital will reach the bus stand via Salem Collectorate, Corporation Office, and Apsara Road. Similarly, from the bus stand, vehicles will pass via the Anna Statue, Gandhi Statue, Pulikuthi Junction, Apsara Road, Corporation Office, and Salem Collectorate to reach Hasthampatti, Kannankurichi, Yercaud Foothills, and Pal Market.

Vehicles passing via Seelanaickenpatti and Kondalampatti Roundana will use the same route to reach the Old Bus Stand. The devotees can park their four-wheelers on the first floor of the Old Bus Stand, two-wheelers at the underground, Bose Maidan, near Palace Theatre, and CSI School Ground.

The kumbabishekam will be telecast on LED screens at Kannika Parameshwari Temple, Tiruvalluvar Statute, Old Bus Stand, and Salem Collectorate roundana. In many places around the temple, medical camps are also set up for the devotees, the Commissioner added.

