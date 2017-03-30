Arrangements in place for polio vaccination drive

As many as 85,000 children of below five years will be given oral polio vaccine during the two rounds of pulse polio immunisation camp on April 2 and 30 in the district.
Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer K.R. Selvaraj said that camps will be held in 180 centres in the corporation limits in which 1,200 workers will be involved in administering the vaccination. Likewise, children in slum areas, roadsides, family who move from place to place for work will also be covered. The Commissioner said that camps will be held at government hospitals, corporation dispensary, urban primary health centres, sub-centres, schools, old bus stand, new bus stand and railway station.
