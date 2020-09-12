Arrangements in place for NEET today

Circles for physical distancing at a NEET centre in Coimbatore on Saturday.

COIMBATORE /SALEM

12 September 2020 23:00 IST

COVID-19 prevention norms will be observed; special buses to be operated in Salem

Medical aspirants, ranging between 10,000 and 11,000, have been allotted centres to write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate admissions in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

One centre located in Tiruppur district is also included among the 16 centres that come under Coimbatore district.

P.S. Martin, Principal of Nava Bharath National School on Sathyamangalam Road and coordinator for NEET in Coimbatore, said that extensive arrangements had been made at all the centres for the conduct of the test in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

“The aspirants are asked to come to the centre at specific timings given in the admit card, starting from 11 a.m. All the candidates will be screened by maintaining physical distancing. Those found with high temperature will be given a separate room to write the test where an invigilator wearing PPE will be present,” he said.

Candidates have been asked to come to centres wearing mask and gloves. Along with the question booklet, each candidate will be given a mask provided by the National Testing Agency which they need to replace with the one they wear.

The test starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Twelve students will be admitted into a hall where two invigilators will be present. Those coming early to the centres from distant locations will be given refreshments, according to organisers.

In Salem, over 15,000 candidates will take the test at nearly 30 centres.

Official sources said safety protocols would be followed, and the centres had been disinfected as part of COVID-19 prevention measures. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation would operate special buses to neighbouring districts for candidates to reach the centres. Town buses would be operated to centres within Salem.

In Namakkal, the test examinations would be held in nine centres and close to 5,000 candidates were expected.