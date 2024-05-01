ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements in place for NEET in Tiruppur

May 01, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE Medical aspirants, around 2,619 have been allotted centres to write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate admissions in Tiruppur district on May 5.

Candidates will take the test across four centres: K.M.C Public Senior Secondary School, A.V.P. College, Little Kingdom School, and Vidyasagar International Public School from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. Candidates need to bring their admit card, ID, and a photo as per the instructions.

C.S. Manoharan, City Coordinator and Senior Principal of KMC Public School, who is leading the preparations has said that “We are ensuring uninterrupted electricity, medical support, and security as per the District Collector’s request and police protection is arranged to maintain order and ensure easy access for students. Essential facilities like food, water, and parking are taken care of to ensure a smooth exam experience.”

