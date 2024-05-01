GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Arrangements in place for NEET in Tiruppur

May 01, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE Medical aspirants, around 2,619 have been allotted centres to write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate admissions in Tiruppur district on May 5.

Candidates will take the test across four centres: K.M.C Public Senior Secondary School, A.V.P. College, Little Kingdom School, and Vidyasagar International Public School from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. Candidates need to bring their admit card, ID, and a photo as per the instructions.

C.S. Manoharan, City Coordinator and Senior Principal of KMC Public School, who is leading the preparations has said that “We are ensuring uninterrupted electricity, medical support, and security as per the District Collector’s request and police protection is arranged to maintain order and ensure easy access for students. Essential facilities like food, water, and parking are taken care of to ensure a smooth exam experience.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.