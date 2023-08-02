Arrangements in place for ‘Adi Perukku’ celebrations in Erode

August 02, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - ERODE

Arrangements were in place to celebrate Adi Perukku festival across the district here on Thursday.

Barricades were erected at Kooduthurai in Bhavani and at Magudeswarar Padithurai at Kodumudi where people usually gather in large numbers and take a holy dip in River Cauvery and offer prayers. Also people gather at Kodiveri anicut and at Bhavanisagar dam to celebrate the festival. As many as 300 police personnel would be on duty at these places from the early hours of Thursday. Since the discharge in the river is 12,000 cusecs, temple officials have planned to caution the people using the public address system while taking bath.

It may be noted that during last year’s festival, the discharge in the river was 1.40 lakh cusecs and hence people were prevented from taking a holy dip.

