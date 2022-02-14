Arrangements in full swing at counting centres in Erode

The strong room at the Institute of Road Transport Technology at Chithode in Erode where electronic voting machines used in the urban local bodies elections will be kept after polling. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With the urban local bodies election scheduled for February 19, arrangements are under way at all the 14 counting centres in the district. The counting will be held on February 22.

Votes polled in all the 59 wards in the Corporation will be counted a the Institute of Road and Transport Technology (IRTT) in Chithode. Installation of surveillance cameras, barricading the counting halls at the centre are under way as officials said that all the works would be completed in two days.

After polling, all the electronic voting machines and control units will be kept in strong rooms and sealed. Three-tier security will be provided for the centres from February 19. Officials said that on the day of counting, the seal would be broken and the machines would be taken for counting.

The counting centres in the municipalities are Bhavani – Government Girls Higher Secondary School; Gobichettipalayam - Diamond Jubilee HSS; Sathyamangalam – Kamadhenu Arts and Science College and Punjai Puliyampatti – Government Girls HSS. Likewise, counting centres have been established in town panchayats in the district and arrangements are in full swing for counting of votes.