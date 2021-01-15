Arrangements for vaccine drive reviewed

SALEM

15 January 2021 23:15 IST

Arrangements for administering COVID-19 vaccine at various places here were reviewed on Friday.

District Collector S.A. Raman reviewed the arrangements at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raman checked the waiting, registration, vaccination and observation rooms and discussed the arrangements for administering the vaccine at the hospital from Saturday. Mr. Raman held discussions with P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, and City Health Officer K. Parthibhan on arrangements at the hospital and other centres here.

Mr. Raman said that the vaccine would be administered at 12 centres in the district on Saturday and they are targeting to administer the vaccine to 100 persons on the day.

R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services said, “the vaccine would be administered at seven centres in Salem health district and at five centres in Attur health district. The numbers would be increased in the coming days.”

Dr. Selvakumar added that there would a 10-member team at each centre and the second dose would be administered on the 28th day.

In Namakkal, according to health officials, vaccine would be administered at three places - Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital, and at Rasipuram and Tiruchengode government hospitals.

Officials said that a five-member team would be administering the vaccine at each place. According to officials, the details of healthcare workers have already been registered with the portal. Over 20,000 workers have registered in Salem and about 7,600 workers have registered in Namakkal.