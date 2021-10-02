Arrangements for mega vaccination drive reviewed

District Collector H. Krishnanunni on Friday reviewed the arrangements for fourth mega vaccination camp in the district.

The camp would be held on Sunday and would be set up at 577 places in the district, Mr. Krishnanunni said in a release.

He said that the district was targeting to administer 95,000 vaccine doses in the fourth mega drive. School principals were advised to ensure all basic arrangements for the camp and booth level officers were advised to distribute at least 200 tokens in the locality for vaccination.

Local bodies were advised to conduct necessary awareness among the public for vaccination and about the camp. Volunteers and college students could be engaged for data entry and for bringing the public to the camp, he said.

The District Industries Centre and the Joint Director of Industrial Safety were advised to ensure that all workers in industrial units got vaccinated.