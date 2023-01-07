Arrangements for Jallikattu in Dharmapuri reviewed

January 07, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Collector K. Shanthi convened a review meeting on the arrangements for the Jallikattu scheduled to be held at P.M.P. College here on January 21 as part of Pongal festivities.

The consultative meeting was held with the festival committee and the line departments on Saturday.

Departments of Animal Husbandry, Police, Revenue, Public Health, Fire and Rescue services, and local bodies were consulted on the inter-department coordination to ensure compliance with the Standard Operating Protocols for the conduct of Jallikattu as laid out by the government, according to the district administration.

The arena shall not exceed 300 people for Jallikattu, Manjuvirattu, and Vadamaadu events, and not more 150 people shall be permitted for Eru Vidum event.

The contesting bull would be duly certified for fitness and registered for the event along with the owner and a helper and the registration should be completed three days before the event. No person should be allowed without the registration and identity cards issued by the coordination committee, the Collector said.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017 enforcing cruelty-free sport should be complied with and the departments were directed to ensure compliance by all stakeholders.