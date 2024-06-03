Arrangements beefed up for counting of votes for Krishnagiri constituency

Counting of votes for the Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency will commence at 8 a.m at Krishnagiri Government Polytechnic College on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on the arrangements by the administration, the Collector and District Election Officer said, the counting of votes polled in 1,888 polling centres will be carried out in 94 benches (including 10 for postal ballots) spread across seven rooms with an average of 138 rounds.

As for the postal ballots, from among the senior citizens, a total of 1,499 postal ballots were registered; followed by 638 postal ballots polled by differently abled voters. Similarly, 2,240 votes were registered by polling staff and 2,163 postal votes were registered by voters in the armed forces, till date as of June 3, according to the Collector.

The constituency had polled 71.50% of votes for the six Assembly constituencies. Of the total 16,23,179 voters, 11,60,498 polled their votes.

The counting center will be staffed by 802 police personnel, including one additional superintendent of police, eight deputy superintendents of police, 23 police inspectors, 76 assistant inspectors, and 771 constables.

