GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Arrangements beefed up for counting of votes for Krishnagiri constituency

Published - June 03, 2024 07:19 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Arrangements in place at the Krishnagiri Government Polytechnic College for the counting of votes on Tuesday.

Arrangements in place at the Krishnagiri Government Polytechnic College for the counting of votes on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Counting of votes for the Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency will commence at 8 a.m at Krishnagiri Government Polytechnic College on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on the arrangements by the administration, the Collector and District Election Officer said, the counting of votes polled in 1,888 polling centres will be carried out in 94 benches (including 10 for postal ballots) spread across seven rooms with an average of 138 rounds.

As for the postal ballots, from among the senior citizens, a total of 1,499 postal ballots were registered; followed by 638 postal ballots polled by differently abled voters. Similarly, 2,240 votes were registered by polling staff and 2,163 postal votes were registered by voters in the armed forces, till date as of June 3, according to the Collector.

The constituency had polled 71.50% of votes for the six Assembly constituencies. Of the total 16,23,179 voters, 11,60,498 polled their votes.

The counting center will be staffed by 802 police personnel, including one additional superintendent of police, eight deputy superintendents of police, 23 police inspectors, 76 assistant inspectors, and 771 constables.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.