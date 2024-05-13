GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Arrangements at counting centre inspected in Erode

Published - May 13, 2024 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering at Chithode in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering at Chithode in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls to be taken up on June 4, District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Monday inspected the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering (formerly I.R.T.T.) in Chithode, where the voting machines used for Erode Parliamentary Constituency have been stored, and held discussions with officials on the arrangements to be made.

The Erode Constituency comprises six Assembly constituencies: Erode (East), Erode (West) and Modakkurichi in Erode district, Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, and Dharapuram (SC) and Kangayam in Tiruppur district and polling was held on April 19. All the electronic voting machines and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) were kept in strong rooms and sealed and are under a three-tier security cover.

Votes will be counted on June 4 at the centre and Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara along with Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar inspected the counting halls and held discussions with officials on the preparedness. Preparing counting tables, installing cameras, allotting space for booth agents, monitoring, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, providing drinking water and toilet facilities, parking space and distributing food to officials and political party representatives on the day of polling and other issues were discussed.

