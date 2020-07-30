‘Arrange special classes for tribal students’

The Tamil Nadu Tribal Association petitioned Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani on Tuesday to arrange for special classes for school students from various tribal communities at Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) who are unable to access online classes.
V.S. Paramasivam, District President of theTamil Nadu Tribal Association, said in his petition that nearly 500 students from various tribal settlements have been unable to access online classes or televised lessons via Kalvi TV introduced by the State government due to lack of electricity or smartphones.
Mr. Paramasivam told The Hindu that the special classes can be arranged in the schools located within the 17 tribal settlements of ATR. These classes could be conducted by adhering to personal distancing, he suggested. “Without classes, the future of education of these students will be uncertain,” he said.
When contacted, Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha said that the headmasters of all the government schools with students from tribal communities across Coimbatore district have been asked to prepare a list of students who are unable to access the online and televised classes. “Once the list is finalised, we shall take action,” she said.
Meanwhile, any particular grievances could be addressed in coordination with the Block Resource Teacher Educators concerned, Ms. Usha said.
