Arputham Ammal felicitated at function held in Coimbatore

July 02, 2022 22:18 IST

Federation of Social Movements and an all-party delegation organised a felicitation function for Arputham Ammal, mother of A.G. Perarivalan, at Gujarati Samaj here on Saturday.

Mr. Perarivalan, who was recently released by the Supreme Court in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, along with his mother participated in the event.

S. Balamurugan, State secretary, People’s Union for Civil Liberties said that the release of Mr. Perarivalan from the “high profile case” is a unique event that happened in the Indian Judicial system after a prolonged legal fight.

Athiyaman, founder of Athi Thamizhar Peravai said, ”the movement should stand united to fight in a lawful and democratic way against the establishment, till justice prevails”

Ms. Ammal said, “people cutting across party lines came together to support the release of Perarivalan,” and thanked them. She also appealed to continue the “legal battle till all the six others related to the case, who are in prison, get released.”

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravida Viduthalai Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi and office-bearers from other political organisations were present.