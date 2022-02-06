Around 90 of 1,130 nominations likely to be rejected

The assistant returning officers in Coimbatore Corporation are likely to reject 80 – 90 nominations as scrutiny was still underway, said the civic body sources.

At the time of filing the report late on Saturday evening, the officials had rejected around 80 nominations. The number was likely to increase, the sources said and added the delay in declaring the total accepted nominations was because of the quantum of nominations received and also due to the fact that in a few wards, the officials had accepted more than one nomination of a few candidates. The officials there were trying to correct the mistakes, they added.

At the close of the window period for nomination, the Corporation officials had reported that they had received 1,130 nominations.

The day of scrutiny, Saturday, saw arguments and counter-arguments at a few places over acceptance or rejection of nominations.

Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre protested in front of the East Zone office in Singanallur over the rejection of nomination of a candidate. The police there removed the party cadre, who staged a road block.