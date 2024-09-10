‘Around 50,000 people utilized 108 ambulances in Salem in 2024’

A total of 49,679 people utilised the services of the 108 ambulances in the district over the last eight months.

T. Arivukkarasu, district manager for the 108 ambulances in Salem, reported that from January to August 31 this year, a total of 49,679 people utilised the 108 ambulance services. This number includes 12,433 pregnant women, 1,207 people injured in animal attacks, 3,090 people injured in assaults, 3,143 trauma cases (non-vehicular), and 8,213 vehicular cases.

The 108 ambulances were rolled out in Tamil Nadu in the year 2008 to transport people in need of emergency services to nearby government hospitals. There are 52 such ambulances in Salem district, each covering a 15-km radius, and are strategically parked near hospitals and important junctions in the district.

The service employs 260 staff, including 122 drivers who work on a shift basis. The ambulances operate 24/7 for the benefit of the public and the fleet includes eight advanced life care support ambulances, 40 basic life support ambulances, two bike ambulances, and two neonatal ambulances. During emergencies, the ambulance staff provide treatment based on the doctor’s guidelines using advanced life care support equipment and medicines available in the ambulance.

Mr. Arivukkarasu also highlighted the crucial role played by the 108 ambulances in a bus accident in Yercaud in April. The swift response of the 108 ambulances saved several lives in that tragic accident, where six people were killed and many others were injured.

