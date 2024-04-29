ADVERTISEMENT

Around 40 houses, shacks damaged in fire near Karamadai in Coimbatore district

April 29, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Shacks damaged in fire at Thiruma Nagar near Karamadai in Coimbatore district on Monday, April 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 40 houses and shacks were damaged in a fire at Thiruma Nagar near Karamadai in Coimbatore district on Monday. No resident suffered burns in the fire as they moved out of their houses and shacks as the fire started to spread.

The police said that the fire spread from an adjacent land with dry grasses and ruled out the involvement of anyone in the incident.

According to the police, the fire was reported around 2.30 p.m. After being alerted by the residents, fire brigades from Mettupalayam, Annur and Periyanaickenpalayam rushed to the spot. They, with the support of three fire tenders, doused the flames completely by 5.45 p.m.

Sources from the police said that legal disputes have been going on between some sections of the residents at Thiruma Nagar. Several families had settled at the place by erecting shacks, claiming that it was a Panchami land, which led to the dispute, they added.

