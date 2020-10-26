Around 2,200 children enrol in anganwadis in Coimbatore

Students enrolling at an anganwadi at Dhamu Nagar in Puliakulam in the city to mark Vijayadasami on Monday.

Coimbatore

26 October 2020 23:48 IST

Around 2,200 children aged between two and five enrolled in anganwadi centres across Coimbatore district on Monday to mark Vijayadasami.

An official from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) said the enrolment took place at 1,697 anganwadis in the district. Though it was expected that the enrolment in anganwadis would see a decline due to COVID-19, many parents came forward to enrol their children on Monday, the ICDS official said.

“We were thinking whether the parents would be willing to come to anganwadis for enrolment in this situation,” said S. Sobia, a teacher at an anganwadi at Dhamu Nagar in Puliakulam. Four anganwadis in the Dhamu Nagar area saw the enrolment of 20 children on Monday, she said.

This was despite the inability to conduct awareness campaigns regarding anganwadis due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, Ms. Sobia said, adding that the parents were confident about the facilities and infrastructure in anganwadis.