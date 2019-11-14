Around 2,000 exotic trees likely to be axed

Around 2,000 exotic eucalyptus trees part of a reserve forest could be axed to accommodate a medical college in Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris.

According to forest department officials, the trees are located on a 25-acre plot of land earmarked for the construction of a government medical college and hospital in the Nilgiris. “The forest department has surveyed the area and has counted the number of trees located in the 25-acre area, so that if the project is approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, then compensatory afforestation can be initiated at an alternative site that would be handed over to the forest department,” an official said.

Officials said that around 50 hectares of land (twice the area of land being diverted), will be handed over to the forest department in O-Valley in Gudalur, if the diversion of the reserve forest in Udhagamandalam is approved.

Health department officials in the Nilgiris said that there had been calls for the defunct Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) manufacturing company limited factory buildings and infrastructure to be converted into the hospital and medical college. However, that plan is no longer possible, they clarified.

“The HPF factory is under litigation, with the court ruling that the assets be sold, and workers be compensated with the money raised, so there is no chance of the HPF building being converted to house a hospital,” said an official, adding that as an alternative, the 25-acre patch of reserve forest, adjoining the Ooty Gymkhana Club, was proposed as a site for the hospital and college.

Following the survey, forest department officials said that the 25-acre site is largely composed of eucalyptus trees, more than 2,000 in number, as well as a few wattle trees and invasive weeds such as Scotch broom and gorse.

“From an ecological perspective, the biodiversity of the 25-acre site is not very remarkable, and with the funds we raise, native trees can be planted in the 50-acre site in O-Valley in Gudalur,” said an official from the forest department.