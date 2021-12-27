Around 2 lakh youth aged 15-18 yearsto be vaccinated in Coimbatore

The district has to vaccinate 2 lakh to 2.20 lakh youth aged 15 to 18 years, said sources.

After the Central Government opened COVID-19 vaccination for those in the age group of 15 to 18, the district administration made a rough assessment to arrive at the number of persons to be vaccinated. The assessment was based on the number in schools, college first year, drop-outs and working.

The assessment also included out-station students studying in institutions in the district, the sources said and added that the number of such students was included because it was the administration’s responsibility to vaccinate those youth as well.

The district administration awaited detailed guidelines from the Government of India and Government of Tamil Nadu on where and how to administer the vaccines – at schools, houses or a common place.

The sources also said that the Government could come up with guidelines on vaccinating special children and those working.