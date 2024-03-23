Around 15,000 students enrol in Class I across govt. and govt.-aided schools in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

March 23, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, admissions for the 2024-25 academic year have commenced, with around 15,000 students enrolled in Class I across government and government-aided schools, according to officials from the school education department.

Traditionally, Class I admissions took place at the start of the academic year. However, given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, teachers and headmasters of government schools were instructed to initiate enrolment from March 1. Subsequently, teachers distributed numerous pamphlets to families during their canvassing efforts.

A total of 8,476 students in Coimbatore and 5,389 in Tiruppur, aged five and above, have been admitted to Class I. An official stated, “To boost enrolment rate, the State has permitted admission campaigns before the current academic year concludes.”

In an effort to raise awareness, teachers were tasked with organising rallies and special camps before the summer break, highlighting various initiatives, including breakfast programmes, smart classrooms, hi-tech labs, provision of free textbooks, and a 7.5% special reservation for government school students in professional courses.

Teachers and headmasters were also encouraged to engage school management committee members and Illam Thedi Kalvi members in the admission process.

“The initial stages of the enrolment process have already shown a notable increase in numbers, and we anticipate a further rise in children enrolling this year,” said Coimbatore Chief Education Officer M. Balamurali.