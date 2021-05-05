Around 1.3 lakh vaccinated in Tiruppur so far

Around 1.3 lakh beneficiaries in Tiruppur district were vaccinated with at least the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines so far, according to the Health Department.

Sources in the Department said the available stock of vaccines in the vaccination centres were exhausted on Tuesday and that communication from the State government regarding the arrival of additional doses was awaited. The district crossed the one lakh-mark in the number of beneficiaries receiving the vaccine shots in mid-April, following which the 130 government vaccination centres and 30 private centres began frequently experiencing shortage of vaccine doses.

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the sources said the positivity rate was nearly 10% in the district. However, the death rate was only around 1%. Around 3,500 swab samples were being lifted on an average every day and the testing would be increased further, according to the sources.