Around 1,000 bulls to take part in jallikattu on Feb. 21

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Tuesday participated in the kaal-kol event for the jallikattu to be held on February 21.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Velumani said the AIADMK government issued orders to re-conduct the sport that was not held for a long time. Based on the order, the sport was held on January 28, 2018, February 17, 2019 and February 23, 2020.
For the fourth time this year, the district administration and the Maanila Jallikattu Peravai would hold the event on a ground near the L&T Bypass Road in Chettipalayam.
This year the administration would make arrangements for the participation of around 1,000 bulls and 900 tamers. Last year, 940 bulls and 745 players had participated.
To ensure smooth conduct of the event, personnel from police, Revenue, Rural Development, Public Health, Animal Husbandry and Municipal Administration departments had been roped in. Likewise, the administration had formed 18 teams with officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and 12 teams with officials from the Public Works Department.
Prior to the start of the event, the bulls as well as tamers would be screened for fitness, the Minister said.
Likewise, the administration would make arrangements for bringing the place under CCTV surveillance and provide enough seating arrangements for people to watch, he added.
