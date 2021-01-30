Around 1,000 bulls registered for Alagumalai jallikattu

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan will participate in the fourth edition of jallikattu at Alagumalai village in Tiruppur district at 7.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The jallikattu is jointly organised by Tiruppur district administration and Alagumalai Jallikattu Bulls’ Welfare Association. President of the association S. Palanisamy said on Saturday that all the arrangements for the conduct of the event have been completed and around 1,000 bulls have been registered.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of tamers will be limited to 300. The seating capacity will also be restricted in adherence to the personal distancing norms. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and will also be displayed on large screens near the venue, according to the officials.