ADVERTISEMENT

‘Arogya Vanam’ park inaugurated in Coimbatore

September 24, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Arogya Vanam, a plantation site housing medicinal plants and trees, was inaugurated at Perur Chettipalayam Panchayat in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Arogya Vanam, a plantation site housing medicinal plants and trees, was inaugurated at Perur Chettipalayam Panchayat in Coimbatore on Sunday. A joint initiative by Pricol and non-governmental organisation Siruthuli, the park is the latest addition to the green space projects being implemented in the panchayat.

With 93 different varieties of medicinal plants planted in honour of J.G. Shanmughanathan, founder of Ganga Hospital, “The project was conceptualised after a visit to the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Thrissur by the CSR team of Pricol where a lot of rare varieties of medicinal trees and plants which were on the verge of extinction were being brought back,” said Vanitha Mohan, chairperson of Pricol and Managing Trustee of Siruthuli.

The chief guest of the event G Sivaraman, Managing Director of Arogya Healthcare, spoke about the health benefits of the park. The park is divided into five regions — heart, lungs, stomach, skin, bones, and other organs.. Bannari Amman Foundation, Pricol and Siruthuli have also donated two battery-operated vehicles that will be used to collect waste.

“We are happy to have this medicinal site in our panchayat and hope that more such green initiatives are taken up in the future,” said Shanthi Prasad, president of Perur Chettipalayam panchayat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US