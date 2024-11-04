GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Army recruitment rally under way in Coimbatore

Published - November 04, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Candidates arriving in Coimbatore for the Army recruitment rally on Monday.

Candidates arriving in Coimbatore for the Army recruitment rally on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A seven-day recruitment rally of the Army began at the PRS Ground in Coimbatore on Monday. Organised by the Territorial Army Group, Madras, the event features daily physical tests starting at 4 a.m., with medical tests and personal interviews conducted for candidates who pass the physical assessments.

The camp offers a range of positions across three Territorial Army Battalions, including Soldier (General Duty), Soldier (Clerk), Soldier (Chef), Soldier (Chef Special), Soldier Artisan (Metallurgy), Soldier Artisan (Wood Work), Soldier (Hair Dresser), Soldier (House Keeper), Soldier (Washer Man), Soldier (Fireman), and Soldier (Masalchi).

Thousands of candidates from other States are expected to attend the camp. However, on Sunday, many candidates were found stranded on the streets without accommodation, reportedly sleeping on platforms and in areas around the Race Course and Avinashi Road.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said, “Candidates should usually look out for their accommodation, and the Army did not request any accommodation facilities to be arranged. However, given the worsening situation, we decided to provide them temporary accommodation for a day at Meenakshi Hall, Avinashi Road.”

