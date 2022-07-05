Army recruitment rally in Tiruppur to recruit agniveers from 11 districts

Agniveer Army recruitment rally is scheduled to be held at TEA Public Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Avinashi from September 20 to October 1.

According to a release from the Government of India, volunteer male candidates from Coimbatore, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Salem, Theni, Krishnagiri and Tiruppur districts can participate in the recruitment rally.

The rally is for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (10th pass), Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass), and Agniveer Clerk/Storekeeper Technical categories/ entries in the Army.

The details of age, education qualification and other criteria for enrolment in the specified categories in the Army are given in the notification published by Army Recruiting Office, Coimbatore, on July 4.

Online registration of candidates on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in is mandatory, and it is open from July 5 to August 3. The admit card will be issued online after August 14.