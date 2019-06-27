Army personnel trained in fire fighting

A group of army personnel from the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) on the verge of retirement attended a training programme organised by the fire and rescue services in the Nilgiris to learn fire-fighting skills at the Coonoor fire station recently.

The training programme was intended to impart fire-fighting and rescue skills to the army personnel so that they may be able to find work once they retire from the army. “Many of the ex-servicemen, after retiring from the army, find work as private security guards. So such training imparted to them will help them in finding work, and also gives them skills that could be used to save lives,” said R. Mohan, Station Fire Officer, Coonoor. The 35 army personnel, who attended the training, were taught how to use specific tools to fight fires and carry out rescue operations. “As the army personnel are extremely fit and professionally trained, they had no problems in quickly learning how to use fire-fighting equipment and also certain skills the fire department employs to conduct rescues and manage fires,” said Mr. Mohan.

Fire and Rescue Services in the Nilgiris plan to conduct more such training programmes each month for another batch of army personnel who are close to retirement. “The ultimate aim is that army personnel can then find work, or even think about signing up for a career with the fire department once they retire,” officials said.