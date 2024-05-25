Army expo to be held in Coimbatore on May 28 and 29

Highlights Army Expo on May 28, 29

The CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) and the Indian Army will organise in Coimbatore on May 28 and 29 the “Southern Star Army Academia Industry Interface”.

V. Sundaram, director of the CDIIC, told presspersons on Saturday that the event will have 80 stalls in which the Army and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will display their component, equipment, and spare requirements in 20 stalls and the MSMEs will exhibit their capabilities in the remaining 60 stalls. Almost all the stalls are booked, he said.

The Army, industry, and the academia will come together on the two days and the Army will have panel discussions with the industry and the educational institutions.

The CDIIC is currently incubating startups in the Defence space. Students who want to start their venture, get into startups or the Defence sector can understand the needs of the industry and the Army through this event, he said.

The Army organised the first edition of this event in Bengaluru. Drills such as pipe band display, gun drill, army drill, and commando kalari will be held on the two days from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. This will create awareness among the public on the capabilities of the Army, Mr. Sundaram said.

The CDIIC, which has about 250 members, will sign Memorandum of Understanding with the Defence PSUs - BEL, BEML, BDL, HAL and IOL. Through this the CDIIC members will benefit if they want to supply to the Army, he added.

V. Thirugnanam, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), said the CDIIC has 23 startups apart from four that had graduated.