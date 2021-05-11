Armed Reserve constable donates one month salary to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

Constable S. Babu (second right) handing over the demand draft to Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam.

Coimbatore

11 May 2021 22:58 IST

Last year, Mr. Babu sourced ₹1.10 lakh as donations

The second wave of COVID-19 has not deterred S. Babu, a Grade-I constable attached to the Armed Reserve, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, from continuing his acts of charity.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old policeman, a native of Palani, donated his April month’s salary of ₹34,474 to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). He handed over the demand draft of the donation to Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam.

Last year, when the first wave of the pandemic gripped the State, Mr. Babu had donated his March month salary to the CMPRF.

Contribution

“I happened to visit the premises of the mortuary at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital a few days ago. In a few minutes, I could find different people who were affected by the pandemic – a man who could not touch the body of his brother, a son who could not hold the hands of his father and a woman who had a glance of her deceased husband in a body bag from a distance. The pandemic devastated the lives of people at various levels.

“I thought my contribution would add a bit to the efforts taken by the government to improve the lives of people in the pandemic,” he said.

Last year, Mr. Babu had sourced donations to the tune of ₹1.10 lakh through a WhatsApp group called ‘Udavum Karangal’ and handed over the money to the parents of a 22-year-old youth from Tiruppur, an emergency medical technician of 108 ambulance services, who died of COVID-19.