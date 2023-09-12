HamberMenu
Armed gang assaults two in broad daylight in Coimbatore

September 12, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Ram Nagar in Coimbatore on Tuesday noon after a group of six men attacked two men with weapons when the duo was travelling on a two-wheeler. While the two men suffered injuries, a third man who travelled with them on the same two-wheeler managed to escape.

N. Ranjith (23) of ninth street at Gandhipuram and T. Nithish Kumar (21) of V.O.C. Nagar at Ganapathy were assaulted by the armed men while their friend Karthi escaped unhurt.

According to the police, Kumar has been working in a dance school and Ranjith is an employee of a private company. They said Kumar was involved in a women harassment case and Ranjith was an accused in a criminal case. The assault happened when the two youths, who are out on bail, were returning from the combined court complex around noon.

The police said Karthi rode the two-wheeler with Kumar and Ranjith on the pillion. The six men chased the duo on two motorcycles and intercepted them near an auditorium at Ram Nagar. They attacked Kumar and Ranjith with weapons and inflicted injuries. The injured were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and their condition was stable, said the police.

The Coimbatore City Police have constituted special teams to nab the assailants. They suspect that the assault was the result of rivalry between two local gangs.

