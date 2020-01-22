Arjun Sampath welcomes Rajinikanth's remarks

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath on Wednesday welcomed actor Rajinikanth's decision to not apologise for the remarks on social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur, Mr. Sampath claimed that the controversy had exposed the “anti-Hindu and anti-Tamil tendencies” of the Dravidar Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He urged the State government to provide protection for Mr. Rajinikanth.

Mr. Sampath further alleged that the comments of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on this controversy were made out of “political compulsion.” He said that the “spiritual politics” of Mr. Rajinikanth would counter the “Dravida mayai (illusion of Dravidianism).”