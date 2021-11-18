Arjun Sampath booked

Coimbatore

18 November 2021 00:12 IST

The Bazaar Street police on Wednesday registered a case against Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath on charges of issuing a threat to actor Vijay Sethupathi in social media.

A release issued by the Coimbatore City Police said that a case was registered against Mr. Sampath for his tweet on November 7, wherein he announced cash prize of ₹1,001 for anyone who kicks Sethupathi, for allegedly insulting U. Muthuramalinga Thevar.

A case has been registered against Mr. Sampath under Sections 504 and 506 (i) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

