Ariyanoor flyover construction works progressing at steady pace

Construction works of the flyover at Ariyanoor are progressing at a steady pace and officials are hoping to complete it in November.
The Ariyanoor junction is one of the busiest junctions on the Salem -Coimbatore National Highway and a flyover was proposed here to decongest the road and reduce accidents. Once completed, the flyover is expected to ease traffic movement, especially for vehicles moving towards Bengaluru.
National Highways authorities said this was the fourth flyover being constructed on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway and three flyovers constructed at Kandhampatti, Thiruvagoundanur and Steel Plant had been brought to the public use. Besides Ariyanoor, flyover works were progressing at Magudanchavadi as well.
The flyover was being constructed approximately at ₹43 crore and the construction works began last year. The flyover was being constructed with 37 metre width and one km length. Majority of structural works had been completed and works for laying approach roads and tarring were progressing. The officials expressed the hope that the works would be completed in November.
