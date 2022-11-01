Area sabha meetings held in Salem

Mayor A.Ramachandran receiving the petitions from the public at an area sabha meeting held in ward-6, Gorimedu in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

For the first time, area sabha and ward committee meetings were held in Corporation limit here on Tuesday.

At the meeting held at ward 6, Mayor A. Ramachandran presided.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Ramachandran said that the Chief Minister instructed to conduct area sabha and ward committee meetings like the grama sabha meetings taking place in villages. Local bodies play a vital role in providing basic amenities for the public. Ward people shall explain their needs in these meetings.

“In ward 6, under the Smart City mission, storm water drainage works are under way at a cost of ₹1.91 crore. Likewise, water pipelines being laid at a cost of ₹8.15 crore. Concrete roads were laid at a cost of ₹ 88 lakh. Residents having any issues may submit petitions directly to me Mr. Ramachandran said.

In the meeting, MLAs K. Selvaperunthagai, S. Gandhirajan, Poondi K. Kalaivanan, K. Marimuthu, M. Rajamuthu, T. Velmurugan, and S. Sathasivam, District Collector S. Karmegam, Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Additional Collector (Development) K. Balachandar, and District Revenue Officer Dr. P. Menaha participated as special invitees.