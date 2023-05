May 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An archaeological expo to mark the Nilgiris bicentenary celebrations was organised at the Udhagamandalam Government Museum.

District Collector S.P. Amrith and A. Raja, MP, took part in the expo.

The expo includes exhibits standing testimony to the human habitations prior to history, rock art and documents dating back to 2,000 years ago, colour maps, paintings, pictures, documents relating to the excavations in the Nilgiris after the visit of Europens.