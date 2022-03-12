Aram Foundation gesture to Chinna Thadagam school

Aram Foundation Charitable Trust with the support of the district administration have short-listed the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Chinna Thadagam for providing sports infrastructure and necessary amenities which would be funded by Expleo Solutions Limited ,Coimbatore under their CSR Orbit.

This is to strengthen the physical fitness and mental health of 520 girl students of 12 neighbouring villages through games and sports. The aim is to make them realise the importance of sports and bring out the hidden talents which would also fetch them job opportunities and make them economically independent in the longer run .

This year, a volleyball court, basketball court, kabadi court and a stage for functions are planned and the facilities would be upgraded in the future .Necessary trainers and camps will be arranged once the school reopens in June.

Nearby government schools can also avail of the facility and an MoU to the effect was signed by chief educational officer Geetha and the trust represented by managing trustee Latha sundaram. Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran handed over the MoU to Sriram, Centre Head of Expleo Solutions Limited, Coimbatore., said Balaji Viswanathan, MD & CEO of Expleo Solutions Limited.”