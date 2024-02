February 24, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The annual mobilisation parade was conducted by the armed reserve (AR) police personnel in Coimbatore City on Saturday.

About 340 personnel displayed their drills, including ceremonial drill, Wagah Border parade drill, squad drill, and arms drill, before Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan.

The drill was conducted on the last of the 15-day continuous parade practice.