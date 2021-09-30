APWs with more than 10 years service to be made permanent: Minister

Coimbatore

30 September 2021 23:57 IST

The State government has initiated steps to make anti-poaching watchers (APW) working for more than 10 years in the Forest Department as permanent employees, said Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after handing over welfare assistance to 21 beneficiaries under various schemes, he the State government will act on the petitions of APWs in the district regarding permanent employment. The Minister also noted that compensation for farmers affected by human-animal conflicts would be issued in around a month and measures to prevent such conflicts, such as installation of solar fences, would be reviewed in all the districts.

Precautionary measures for northeast monsoon such as repair of stormwater drain network and identification of flood-prone areas have been carried out, Mr. Ramachandran said.

According to a release, the Minister issued welfare assistance worth ₹ 35.57 lakh to 21 beneficiaries. The assistance was provided under District Industries Centre, District Differently Abled Welfare Office, District Social Welfare Office, Agriculture Department and Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The Minister also distributed smokeless stoves, solar lights and solar motors to 150 tribal families during an event held in Karamadai block. He also inaugurated water supply scheme using solar motors at 14 tribal settlements, including Sethumadai, Arakkadavu and Kadambankombai, the release said. The event was organised by a non-governmental organisation NMCT in association with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).