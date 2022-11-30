APW injured in tiger attack

November 30, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old anti-poaching watcher suffered injuries after he was attacked by a tiger when he went to relieve himself near a tribal village in Theppakadu on Wednesday.

The injured has been identified as K. Bomman.

Despite being pounced on by the animal, it has been said that Bomman managed to fight off the animal before it could seriously injure him. He sustained injuries to his hands and his body, and was rushed to the Government Hospital in Gudalur.

This year, four anti-poaching watchers have been injured in attacks by wild animals in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Recently, a forest guard involved in an operation to capture an elephant PM2, broke his leg during attempts to track the animal.  

CONNECT WITH US