Aptitude test to be held for Class X students

The School Education Department is making arrangements to conduct aptitude test for students of Class X studying in government schools here.

Officials said the aptitude test would be conducted online to help students identify their interest areas. Chief Education Officer T.Ganeshamoorthy said that the aptitude test was primarily conducted to identify a student’s interest and help him/her identify his/her career path.

Mr.Ganeshamoorthy said that the questionnaire would have a range of subjects and based on the marks scored by the student in each topic, the student’s interests could be identified.

This would help the student choose appropriate streams in higher secondary classes.

According to the officials, the test will be conducted through hi-tech labs set up recently at the government high schools and higher secondary schools here. The date of examination is yet to be finalised.