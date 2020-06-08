Coimbatore

APTEL case adjourned to next month

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity, which is hearing an appeal by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) against an order by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on Maximum Demand (MD) charges to be paid by High Tension consumers, has posted the next hearing for July 9.

Tangedco to file reply

APTEL heard the case first on May 18 and the case was adjourned for June 8. It did not pass any order on Monday and Tangedco is expected to file a reply before the APTEL on July 9, according to industry sources.

Already nearly 70 % of the HT consumers are said to have paid the MD charges and Tangedco has given time till the middle of this month.

Meanwhile, a case filed by Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association regarding Tangedco asking the HT consumers to pay the entire MD charges during the lockdown period is coming for hearing on Tuesday, June 9, the sources said.

