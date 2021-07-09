Approvals under single window system to be given within stipulated time

Norms made easier for those who want to start new industries

Industries that submit documents for plan approvals through the single window system will get it in maximum 50 days, depending on the size of the building.

According to a recent communication from the Industries Commissioner to the District Industries Centre (DIC), plan approval, building approval, fire safety certificate, etc should be given within specific time frames. An industry should get all the mandatory approvals and permissions within maximum two months. If the official concerned has not taken a decision on the application within the stipulated period, the district level committee headed by the district Collector will give “Deemed approval”.

The aim is to make the norms easier for those who want to start new industries and also make the system transparent. The DIC will help the applicants by ensuring they upload the required documents, it said.

General Manager of the Coimbatore DIC B. Karthigaivasan said more departments, such as Forest, are now covered under the single window system and a time frame has been fixed for giving the approvals by the respective departments.

Coimbatore district received just 80 applications, including expansion projects, on the single window system last year.

The DIC plans a series of measures to encourage more micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) to use the State government’s single window system for approvals.

It will conduct meetings with the large industrial organisations in the district and also talk to entrepreneurs at the upcoming industrial parks and urge them to use the system. It also plans to seek details from individual departments on the applications they receive directly.

“The aim is to build confidence among entrepreneurs that the applicants will get all the permissions within a specific period if they submit applications through the single window system portal,” he said.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association M.V. Ramesh Babu said approvals for land reclassification should also be brought under the single window portal. Land approvals take time and even if an applicant submits application for it through the portal, applications should be submitted to the respective department individually. Land related approvals are an issue and it should be addressed so that more industries use the portal, he said.