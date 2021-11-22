Approval awaited for two high-level bridges in Guthiyalathur forest area

Erode

22 November 2021 22:10 IST

The proposal with revised estimate was sent to the State government last year

The long pending demand for the 22,000 people living inside the Guthiyalathur reserve forest for having two high-level bridges across forest streams on Kadambur – Makkampalayam road is delayed further as approval is yet to be obtained for the revised project estimate of ₹. 8.1 crore which was earlier ₹ 6.39 crore.

People live for many centuries in Guthiyalathur and Koothampalayam panchayats in Sathyamangalam taluk that can be reached by traversing the 20.90 km forest and revenue road from Kadambur. During the rainy season, flash floods occur in the two forest streams, Guthiyalathur Pallam and Sakkarai Pallam, thus cutting off their villages. They were demanding bridges across the streams for many years and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) submitted a proposal for constructing the bridges at ₹ 3.04 crore and ₹ 3.35 crore respectively with funding under NABARD scheme 2019-20. Administrative and technical sanctions were obtained for the project.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and escalating cost of raw materials, the project cost was revised to ₹ 3.6 crore and ₹ 4.5 crore respectively and the proposal was sent to the State government last year. However, approval is awaited. Sources said that only after the administrative sanction, funds would be obtained from NABARD and a tender would be floated for construction of the bridges.

It may be noted that due to recent floods in the streams in the first week of November, students and workers were unable to reach their village and Kadambur and were stranded for a day. They staged a sit-in-protest urging authorities concerned to expedite the process of constructing bridges.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the streams recently held discussions with officials on the developments in obtaining approval from the government.