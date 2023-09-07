ADVERTISEMENT

Apprenticeship recruitment camp to be held in Hosur on September 11

September 07, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Under the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Scheme, a mega national apprenticeship camp is scheduled to be held here at the Government Industrial Training Institute campus in Hosur on September 11.

Those with ITI, SSLC and Plus Two, diploma and degree are invited to participate in the mela

Major public sector and leading private companies are scheduled to participate in the camp to recruit trainees.  The National Apprenticeship training may be availed by those with an ITI diploma, 10th and Plus Two, degree qualifications upon whose completion, the National Apprenticeship Certificate will be issued. The NAC will qualify the candidates with preferential employment in government jobs.

Candidates with SSLC and Plus Two qualification may directly join the industries as a fresher apprentice and avail a NAC at the completion of the apprenticeship.

Candidates with diploma and degree qualifications may join a one-year apprenticeship programme as an optional, and get a NSDC/SSC

Upon completion of the apprenticeship, the candidates will be given preferential treatment in government employment and an age relaxation of up to one year.

Further details may be ascertained from the Assistant Director, District Skill Training Office, M/167, TNHB Phase II, Rayakottai road, Krishnagiri or on phone on 7022045795; 9597711604; 6382742664.

The camp will be held from 9.30 a.m to 4 p.m.

