Apprenticeship recruitment camp scheduled

The Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship recruitment camp is scheduled to be held here on November 11 at the Hosur Government Industrial Training Institute.

The National Apprenticeship recruitment camp is expected to witness the participation of private and public companies. Students who have cleared ITI, Class X and XII board exams, diploma and degree holders are proposed to be recruited. The one-year programme will come with a National Apprenticeship Certificate. Candidates with qualifications above Class X pass may be recruited directly as presser apprentice with a National Apprenticeship Certificate.

Those with BE/BA/Bcom/BSc may take part in an apprenticeship and secure an NSDC/SSC. The district administration has invited eligible candidates to avail the opportunity.

