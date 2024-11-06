 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apprenticeship recruitment camp scheduled

Published - November 06, 2024 09:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship recruitment camp is scheduled to be held here on November 11 at the Hosur Government Industrial Training Institute.

The National Apprenticeship recruitment camp is expected to witness the participation of private and public companies. Students who have cleared ITI, Class X and XII board exams, diploma and degree holders are proposed to be recruited. The one-year programme will come with a National Apprenticeship Certificate. Candidates with qualifications above Class X pass may be recruited directly as presser apprentice with a National Apprenticeship Certificate.

Those with BE/BA/Bcom/BSc may take part in an apprenticeship and secure an NSDC/SSC. The district administration has invited eligible candidates to avail the opportunity.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.