Appointment orders distributed in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 22, 2022 21:44 IST

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A.Narayanaswamy has said that over 40 crore people have been employed in the unorganised sector through Skill India and Agneepath.

He distributed the appointment orders to 103 candidates, who were selected for Central Government jobs as a part of the recruitment initiative — Rozgar Mela —in the district on Saturday.

The Minister said over 3,600 entrepreneurs have begun ventures in defence, finance, labour, railways etc. through Make in India since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. Post the introduction of Skill India in 2015 and the Agneepath schemes in June 2022, those employmed have increased by 43 crore in the unorganised sector and 2.6 crore in the organised sector, he said.

