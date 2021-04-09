Appointment of Tanuvas V-C undemocratic: Subbarayan

The recent appointment of the Vice-Chancellor for the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) by Governor Banwarilal Purohit is undemocratic, said Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur, he questioned the need to appoint the new V-C before the elected government took charge in the State.

“The people have voted and the results are now in the ballot box. The Governor appointing the new V-C in a hasty manner knowing that there would be a change in government is a violation,” he said.

The DMK front will have a “satisfactory” victory in all the eight Assembly constituencies of Tiruppur district, Mr. Subbarayan said.

On the recent deaths of two Dalit youths following a clash with caste Hindus near Arakkonam, he requested the police to frame the case in such a manner that the perpetrators do not escape.

On the yarn price hike, Mr. Subbarayan said he has not received a reply from the Ministry of Textiles for the letter he wrote on April 6 demanding steps “on a war footing” to prevent the rise in yarn prices.

“This historic yarn price hike is forcing many [garment] industries to shut down,” Mr. Subbarayan alleged.

The Central government must allow the seven textile mills operated by the National Textile Corporation in the State to produce hosiery yarn for the garment industries in Tiruppur, Mr. Subbarayan suggested, adding that he would likely meet Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani after April 10 to discuss measures for reduction of yarn prices.